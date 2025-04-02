Having trailblazed the area of bio-waste policy on a global scale, the EU faces a crucial task: policy must be strengthened and fully put into practice with efficient management models.

EU directives such as the Waste Framework Directive and the Landfill Directive show the extent to which the opportunities and importance of proper bio-waste management have been recognised by European policymakers. In January 2025, the mandate in Article 22 of the former directive stipulating that all municipalities have a separate management for bio-waste completed its first year as a standing obligation. Bio-waste management is a cross-cutting topic with ramifications in many sectorial policies.

Yet, there are varying levels of implementation and generally low outcomes in terms of bio-waste capture and quality, especially for kitchen waste. According to a recent 2024 BIC & ZWE report, across the 27 Member States, only 26% of kitchen waste is currently collected separately (based on 2022 data). Bio-waste is crucial to complying with recycling targets for which, of the 27 EU Member States, only 7 fully accomplished the 2020 target. According to the 2nd Early Warning Report, a third of Member States are on track to meet 2025 recycling targets.

