Greenhouse Gas Emissions: When biowaste decomposes in landfills, it produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Methane has a much higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide over a short period. Proper management of biowaste, such as through composting, can help reduce methane emissions.

Landfill Space: As stated, biowaste constitutes a significant portion of MSW. When sent to landfills, it takes up valuable space. As land becomes scarcer and waste generation increases, the efficient use of landfill space becomes crucial. Diverting biowaste from landfills through composting or anaerobic digestion helps in preserving landfill space.

Odour and Aesthetics: Biowaste, particularly food waste, can produce unpleasant odours as it decomposes. This can negatively impact the quality of life for people living near landfill sites or waste management facilities.

Leachate Production: The decomposition of biowaste in landfills can generate leachate. This can contain harmful substances and pollutants, posing a risk to soil and groundwater quality. Proper waste management practices, such as composting, can help minimise leachate production.

Resource Loss: Biowaste contains valuable organic matter that, if properly managed, can be converted into useful products such as compost or biogas through anaerobic digestion. When biowaste is sent to landfills, these potential resources are lost, and the environmental benefits of recycling organic materials are missed.

Air Pollution: Improper disposal and management of biowaste can lead to air pollution. For example, burning green waste can release pollutants and contribute to air quality issues. Composting and other environmentally friendly methods of managing biowaste can help mitigate these concerns.

Public Health Risks: Inadequate handling of biowaste, such as improper disposal or open dumping, can create breeding grounds for disease vectors like rodents and insects. This poses risks to public health as these vectors can transmit diseases to humans.