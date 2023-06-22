The implementation of measurements is regulated in different ways in different countries. In Austria it is regulated in the State of the Art of Composting (Lebensministerium, 2009).

“According to the state of the Art of Composting, guideline values for the limitation of odour emissions may only be set in compliance with the limits of olfactometric measurement technology,” says Melanie Waltner of the Austrian Compost & Biogas Association. “Therefore, it is necessary to first interpret and evaluate olfactometric measurement data.”



The determination of the odour threshold with the help of test persons (DIN EN 13725 ‘Air quality – Determination of odour concentration using dynamic olfactometry’, 2003) is an objective measurement method (ISO 5492, Sensory Analysis – Vocabulary).

Response fluctuations of three dilution levels are generally to be expected in a single measurement (12 measurement series, three runs with four test persons) (VDI, 200218). The limits of the 95 % confidence interval differ by a factor of 3 for repeated measurements by the same laboratory, so that with a ‘true’ mean value of, for example, 300 GE m-3, even 200 or 450 GE m-3 would still be acceptable measurement results. When comparing different laboratories, larger scatter ranges are to be expected (factor 4), so that in this case the confidence limits may differ by a factor of 2.

Two approaches can therefore be considered when setting emission levels: