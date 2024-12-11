Founded by Bakioğlu Holding, a trailblazer in Türkiye’s packaging sector with over five decades of expertise, Bakcycle Recycling commenced operations in late 2023. The company transforms post-consumer low-density polyethylene (LDPE) packaging waste—primarily sourced from municipal and packaging waste sorting facilities—into granules that replace virgin raw materials. These granules are integral to flexible packaging production. The Izmir-based facility, equipped with TOMRA’s state-of-the-art sensor-based sorting systems, delivers exceptional accuracy and purity in sorting mixed flexible packaging waste, addressing a vital industry need.

Spanning 20,000 m², the Bakcycle facility targets the annual conversion of approximately 8,000 tons of domestic LDPE waste into superior-quality recycled LDPE (rLDPE) granules. Plans are in place to double this capacity over the next two years. These high-grade granules are supplied to flexible packaging manufacturers, aiding them in meeting recycled content goals for non-food applications.