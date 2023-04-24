Biowaste is one of the major components of municipal waste. According to Eurostat, in 2017 the 28 members of the European Union (EU-28) produced 249 million of tonnes of municipal waste, of which around 34% (86 million tonnes) was biowaste, including both separately collected and mixed biowaste. If not managed well, this voluminous waste stream not only poses significant environmental and economic threats but also is a waste of nutrients, energy and potential resources for biobased products.



Biowaste is a key source for greenhouse gases emission from landfills, corresponding to about 3% of total EU greenhouse gas emissions, according to the European Environmental Agency (2019). Therefore, addressing municipal biowaste is crucial for meeting the targets set out in the 2018 Waste Framework Directive (WFD). This directive sets new targets regarding recycling and preparation for reuse: by weight, at least 55% by 2025, 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035. In this context, the EU's common objectives for waste management cannot be achieved without addressing this waste stream.

