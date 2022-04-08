What about small scale anaerobic digesters?

As energy prices surge worldwide and more and more governments release legal directives to reduce the use of fossil fuels, alternative energies are becoming increasingly important. In the current climate, small-scale anaerobic digesters are no longer considered unprofitable.

Small-scale digesters have been “a thing” in developing countries for a while. And with good reason. Anaerobic digestion (AD) can convert animal manure, food waste, human waste, organic industrial wastes and sewage sludge into usable resources. The biogas produced through anaerobic digestion can be used for heat and electrical generation. The digestate can be used as a fertiliser. AD diverts biowaste to the production of renewable energy and so helps to reduce greenhouse gases. As research continues, the technology has the potential to play a pivotal role in the future of sustainable waste management.



Small does not equal small

There are reportedly millions of mini and micro digesters that treat the food waste, human waste and manure from households, small farms and communities in China, India, South America and Africa. But it has only been in the last couple of years that small-scale AD has become more popular throughout Europe and the United States. Although small is relative, as Maxime Lemonde, CEO of BiogasWorld, a business generation platform and network for the biogas industry, stresses (read the full interview here): “In North America or Europe, we will say it’s a small-scale digester when it’s under 5,000 tonnes of waste per year. This means that a small farm or a small food producer will be small-scale digesters.” While some industrial units exceed 1,000 kW, small agricultural units have a power capacity between 100 and 300 kW. Even smaller units are below 80 kW.



“In Asia or Africa, a small-scale digester will be a home digester for mainly human waste and some food waste. This means that when we talk profitability, it’s mostly for European and North American projects,” Lemonde continues. The increase of subsidies, strict waste regulation and industry awareness are also among the reasons why we are seeing more small-scale digesters.



No wonder that digesters built around the world vary in their construction materials, design complexity and of course cost. In developing countries, most of the digesters are plug-flow digesters, constructed without heating or mixing components. They are especially adaptable to tropical climates and require minimal maintenance. The anaerobic digesters we see in developed countries are mostly concrete stirred reactors, in which a portion of the biogas is used to heat the digester.