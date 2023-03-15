Even though it is advertised as compostable, many composting facilities report, that they need to sort it out after the composting process. How is it tested and why do you think it causes such problems in composting facilities?

If bioplastics have proven their compostability according to international standards, they can be treated in industrial composting plants. Plastic products can provide proof of their compostability by successfully meeting the harmonised European standard, EN 13432 or EN 14995. These two standards define the technical specification for the compostability of bioplastics products. European Bioplastics only accepts and promotes the use of compostable plastics that are certified according to these European Union standards or that meet the same requirements. Currently, there is very little data that support these allegations concerning the performance of compostable plastics in industrial composting facilities. The technical standards in the EU composting landscape alone are already very different. Some facilities are very old and in no way respond to the current requirements of a modern recycling system. If you look at countries, such as Italy where politics is supporting the use of bioplastics by establishing clear framework conditions and investing in an adequate waste management infrastructure, recycling rates of biowaste including compostable plastics are significantly higher than in other EU Member States.

How much of the plastic produced (in Europe, worldwide) currently is bioplastic?

Bioplastics currently represent still less than one percent of the more than 390 million tonnes of plastic produced annually. In 2022, the global bioplastics production capacity was around 2.23 million tonnes and is set to further increase significantly to approximately 6.3 million tonnes in 2027.

How much land is used for bioplastics feedstock and how much will and can it grow?

The land used to grow the renewable feedstock needed to produce bioplastics is estimated to only slightly increase to approximately 0.8 million hectares in 2022. This accounts for around 0.015 percent of the global agricultural area of roughly 5.0 billion hectares. Along with the projected increase of bioplastics production in 2027, the land use share is expected to increase to around 0.06 percent. In relation to the available agricultural area, this share is minimal. Thus, there is no competition between the renewable feedstock for food and feed and the production of bioplastics.

Does it make sense to use arable land to grow bioplastic feedstock instead of food?

If you look at the data, that question doesn’t even arise as the share of arable land used to produce bioplastics is so small. I repeat, there is no competition between the renewable feedstock for food and feed and the production of bioplastics. Additionally, research for nonagricultural feedstock is advancing constantly. However, the share of arable land (3.3 billion ha) used for pastures should be the focus of the debate, instead.