As a result, bioplastics are classified as contaminants and are removed from the waste stream in the composting facilities. “Because of the difficulty of identification of compostable products vs. lookalikes, there is an increase in the cost of removing non-compostables from the incoming food scrap stream,” says Diane Hazard, Executive Director of the Compost Research and Education Foundation (CREF). “Most facilities use hand labour to remove these contaminants. Removal before or during processing, or at the finished product, also adds more cost in the overall management of contaminates. Education, and inspection at the point source of generation, is key to keep contaminants out of the food scrap stream.”



Ulli Volk agrees: “Bioplastics cannot be distinguished from conventional plastics in the rotting material and often have to be sorted out manually. At the Vienna composting plant, the majority of plastics are separated before composting in the course of mechanical processing or separation of impurities.” Furthermore, bioplastics do not add any value to composting and do not contribute to humus build-up. Unlike biogenic waste, bioplastics contain no nutrients and are worthless for both the composting process and the end product, compost, as an expert paper by the Austrian Water and Waste Management Association states. “Regardless of their certificate, bioplastics are not desirable in composting,” Volk says.

In 2018 Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe e.V. – DUH) published a study conducted among about 1,000 German composters. The result: the majority see bioplastics as contaminants that need to be removed and thus cause higher costs.

There is more and more research on the compostability of bioplastics. In 2018 scientists at the University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna assessed the impact of biowaste collection aids made of ‘biodegradable materials’ on composting plant operation (link in German). According to the Austrian waste regulation, these biowaste collection aids – commonly known as organic waste bags – might be used to collect biowaste, but they should not end up in the organic waste bin. Yet they are advertised as compostable biowaste bags and sold as such. The researchers found microplastic particles in all samples, although the variation from sample to sample can be of different levels. So, not all certified plastic bags can be broken down in the course of composting. In principle, it can be assumed that the remaining plastic fragments can also degrade completely after composting. However, it is not possible to assess how long this degradation will take.