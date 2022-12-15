By means of cross-manufacturer collection containers and digital incentives, the amount of coffee capsules collected in Gnas has been significantly increased since May 2022. To this end, ARA, together with the Austrian Coffee Association and with the support of leading coffee manufacturers such as Nespresso, Tchibo, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Julius Meinl, and Lavazza, created a new collection system for coffee capsules. Until the end of 2022, consumers in the Styrian municipality can collect the aluminium or plastic capsules in a standard recycling bag and hand in the full bags in their own green collection bins for coffee capsules at participating trade partners or at the Gnas waste material collection centre.

The collection campaign is accompanied by a digital incentive system: "Coins" are collected via the incentive-based app Digi-Cycle, which can be exchanged for attractive rewards. In addition, a community goal motivates the users during the collection: if enough capsules are collected, ARA sponsors a new nest swing for the Gnas crèche. Incentives supported by digitalisation and the community goal strengthened the motivation of the population to collect, as also shown by the rapid achievement of the challenge for the crèche. The first results are also impressive: The amount of coffee capsules collected has increased 2.5 times compared to the amount before the pilot. "The pilot test confirms that even more raw materials can be recovered for recycling through the expansion of separate collection, the expansion of the collection infrastructure and digital incentivisation," says ARA Board Spokesperson Harald Hauke.