How safe is the app for the users in regard to data protection?

re-universe harnesses the power of Industry 4.0 to facilitate the return and reuse of containers using unique coding and smart technology. The app uses green Blockchain and A.I. to prevent fraud, manage provenance, bring insights, and model data.

What sets your system apart from others on the market?

re-universe is unique in that it has delivered two world-first pilots on Digital Deposit Return Schemes and is recognised as a Digital DRS pioneer.



The first ever Return for Reward Digital DRS pilot was run by re-universe two years ago in Whitehead NI with Bryson Recycling and Mid East and Antrim Borough Council, supported by BRITVIC PLC NI, PepsiCo Encirc and SPAR Whitehead.



Independently researched by Queen's University Belfast, the pilot was run on all drinks containers, from plastic, glass, cans and cartons and users received a reward for their good recycling which included SPAR vouchers or the ability to donate to charity. Variable rewards ranged from 10p to 20p per container recycled.



re-universe saw very high consumer engagement in the pilot and there are now similar pilots taking place from other Digital DRS organisations. We are proud to have led the way.

The second re-universe pilot was run with the IWMA (Irish Waste Management Association) in conjunction with Panda, to prove the concept of a Digital DRS using participants from Panda’s household waste collection in Dublin. This was a world-first pilot, testing citizen engagement and return rates for digital deposit and return technology.

The key difference with this trial in comparison to others is that customers paid a deposit on the items purchased and redeemed the deposit when they placed the containers in their recycling bin at home. The trial also tracked the containers from the point of purchase, to consumer, collector, and arrival at a sorting facility.

The aim was to prove that when using Digital DRS, the percentage return of packaging in the system is comparable to that achieved by the ‘return to retail’ conventional deposit return schemes that uses a combination of reverse vending machines and manual take-back.

The trial demonstrated an impressive 94% return rate.

What role do you think technology will play in the future of reuse and recycling?

Circular economy models are high on everyone’s agenda. Citizens are quite rightly demanding change and expect organisations and brands to lead the way.

Technology and data help brands enable sustainable initiatives including reuse and recycling, connecting and engaging with their audience and bringing transparency to supply chains. Data can be leveraged to enable informed decision making.

By harnessing technology, we can change the way people think about waste and incentivise consumers to do the right thing at home. The UK is in a prime position to capitalise and be a global leader in this charge.

How can companies explore the benefits of reuse and recycling technology?

re-universe is a reuse and recycling digital platform which facilitates the return of items (such as drinks containers, coffee cups, food containers and clothing) for reuse or recycling using unique coding and smart technology.



Forward thinking organisations are already working with Reward4Waste to explore the benefits that a digital platform can bring.

Most recently, evian partnered with re-universe at Wimbledon to run a Recycle for Reward initiative, incentivising visitors to recycle their drinks containers with the opportunity to win tickets to The Wimbledon Finals 2023. Visitors simply scanned the product barcode and the recycling return point when recycling which captured the return to enter them into the free prize draw.



With several exciting projects lined up for 2022 / 2023, Digital DRS is set to revolutionise consumer recycling behaviour and push recycling rates up for the benefit of everyone.