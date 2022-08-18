The fifth generation of our ultrasonic sensor disposes of functionalities like GPS or Firmware Over The Air when firmware can be updated remotely. Besides ultrasonic technology, this year Sensoneo started to produce sensors that use radar to scan the content of the bins without the need to install the sensors into bins. This is a valuable feature mostly for clients who deal with hazardous waste or materials that should not encounter the sensor.

We have also specific sensors for customers who manage wastewater or need to monitor water levels to prevent critical situations and avoid floods. The technology works on the same principle, but the software is designed to notify the customer when the monitored levels reach critical thresholds (set by customers).