The deposit return scheme allows consumers to return beverage packaging through reverse vending machines or handheld scanners, which are mostly utilized by smaller businesses. Currently, there are over 2900 collection points, with the number continuously growing. On average, consumers in Slovakia return 3,5 million packages daily.

Lucia Morvai, the Director of External Affairs and Communications at the non-profit organization Deposit Return System Administrator: „The RWM exhibition was a great platform to share out the experience of implementing the return deposit system in Slovakia, which is, I believe, truly valuable for countries that are currently in the stage of planning out their own nationwide system. We ourselves had the opportunity to learn from our colleagues from across Europe. Thanks to those collaborations and information sharing, we handled the implementation in such a short time. Deposit return systems keep evolving. Sharing knowledge is one of the ways we can support closing the loop and driving the transition toward a circular economy.”

Martin Basila, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensoneo adds: „The delivery of the nationwide Deposit Return System is one of our flagship projects. We are immensely proud of the fact that we could have participated on a project with such a positive impact on the environment in Slovakia. We are very pleased that this success story was presented by the minister himself, at the RWM exhibition, where we also regularly exhibit. We perceive a great interest in this topic on the international market, as well as on reverse logistic-based solutions. We are happy that we are also successfully establishing ourselves abroad with them - such as in Malta, where we successfully took part on the tender and delivered the solution in 3 months. “