RWM and Letsrecycle : Ten things to do at RWM & Letsrecycle Live 2022
With the new collaboration between RWM & Letsrecycle Live 2022 just over a week away, 12,000 visitors are set to descend on the NEC in Birmingham on 14-15 September 2022 for two action-packed days. Here we look at the top 10 things to do at the show that mean you cannot afford to miss it!
Watch the leaders in the waste and recycling sector face off.
Hear some of the waste and recycling sector’s most influential discuss and debate key opportunities and challenges that are on the horizon. They’ll be discussing the future of the sector, the importance of people within the sector and its contribution to the global economy.
Four Halls and 15,000m2 outdoors of Exhibition
Wander around and take in the sights of more than 500 exhibitors spread across four halls and a brand new enormous outdoor area. This year, the likes of JCB, Dennis Eagle, Enfiniium, Bucher Muniipal, Tomra, Refuse Vehicle Solutions and Faun Zoeller are returning to the NEC for the first time in a number of years. See the full exhibitors here.
CIWM Gala Dinner
The CIWM Gala Dinner is the best place to carry on conversations from the show, or relax and unwind with colleagues. And you'll have until the early hours to make the most of it. The Gala Dinner takes place at 7pm on 14th September after the first day of RWM.
See the latest machinery and vehicles in a live display!
and witness the latest in material transportation and processing machinery in action. There’s no better place to see new innovation in technology and equipment and compare machines in a like for like environment.
Women in Sustainability
Be inspired, learn and network with like-minded professionals at the annual Women in Sustainability breakfast meeting. The Women in Sustainability is a networking platform for men and women in our industry. Explore factors that can positively influence or constrain a women’s career and work choices and share success stories from within the waste, recycling and sustainability sector.
WISH Conference
Safety has always been a watchword for the waste industry, whether it is protecting workers and visitors on sites or keeping collection crews safe from harm as they complete their rounds. The WISH Conference and Strategy Workshops are your chance to shape the future of health and safety within the sector. Day two, 09:00 – 15:00. Book your workshop choices here.
Network with more than 12,000 visitors
Take part in one of a host of exclusive networking events and build lasting relationships. You can see who’s attending by registering for the show and then logging into the visitor portal! You can book appointments with exhibitors and meeting with fellow visitors.
See the sector’s up and coming trailblazers crowned at the 35 under 35 Ceremony
Join the class of 2022 as the full list is announced live on day one in the Future Talent Hub. 35 under 35 is an exciting awards programme that identifies the trail blazers in the waste and recycling industry who are striving for professional excellence, promoting industry innovation, and giving back to his or hers’ company or community.
Grab a drink and some banging street food!
Get yourself a beer, along with some food from the Street Food Market and soak up the sights of the Paignton throwback – the Inn on the Green. The onsite pub is the place to relax and host informal meetings with clients, peers and friends. Also – get a snap of the mahoosive deck chair.
Meet the Excellence in Innovation Award Winners
Scout out the winners of the Excellence in Innovation Awards – easily identifiable by their floor stickers. The awards celebrate the most innovative products, services or technologies that are making a positive impact on the resource and recycling sector. Open to any business exhibiting or sponsoring at RWM and Letsrecycle Live, winners will receive a floor sticker to promote their success and pre-event promotion of their award.