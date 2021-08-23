For a long time, using virgin plastics proved the better solution when considering properties such as heat distortion, rigidity and moisture sensitivity. In the last ten years, however, things have started to change. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA’s) are considered one of the most compostable materials on the market-combining high impact and heat resistance, they can biodegrade in a variety of conditions, being both soil and marine degradable, ranging from municipal solid waste systems, anaerobically digestible as well as home compostable.



Some companies have gone a step further to render the substitution of conventional polymers for their more sustainable compostable packaging even more desirable by not only matching their material properties but also trumping them.



TIPA in tandem with PerfoTec created a microperforated film that wraps around fresh produce and degrades into the soil at its end-of-life stage without leaving behind pollutants such as microplastics or toxic chemicals. Under scientific study, this compostable film was found to have increased the shelf life of bell peppers by 21 days and the shelf life of cucumbers by 15 days more than what could be achieved with petroleum-based plastics.



Yet even compostable plastics that check all the boxes ranging from functionality to sustainability still face major hurdles. In many countries, the necessary composting infrastructure is not available to the extent that would render the method a universal solution to plastic packaging waste.



In New Zealand, for instance, there are only 11 commercial composting facilities. These are all located on the more populated North Island rather than the South Island, these being the two major islands that make up the country. The composting system is not universal either, each facility being run according to its own standards and, as such, waste volumes that are processed differ widely.



Often, green bins ready to take in compostable waste are not to be found in residential areas, a problem shared in the US, where only 5% of households have access to commercial composting.