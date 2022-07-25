The US Composting Council along with the Compost Research & Education Foundation recently launched a new industry-focused online learning management system called Compost University.



The goal with Compost U is to provide an on-demand educational resource for USCC members and industry professionals who are looking to advance their continuing education objectives and aspirations – while making it easy to overcome challenges caused by limited time and ability to travel.



Combining industry-leading content from USCC and CREF training and education resources -- such as conference talks, webinars, short classes and new longer advanced courses -- this new platform offers hundreds of digital coursework covering a wide range of business, science, management, safety, and technical topics which can be taken anytime, anywhere.

You can register here.

