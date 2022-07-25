Biowaste : Compost University is online

Jul 25, 2022
The US Composting Council along with the Compost Research & Education Foundation launched a new platform. Compost University will help USCC and CREF to bolster the industry and train this and the next generation of compost professionals.
The US Composting Council along with the Compost Research & Education Foundation recently launched a new industry-focused online learning management system called Compost University.

The goal with Compost U is to provide an on-demand educational resource for USCC members and industry professionals who are looking to advance their continuing education objectives and aspirations – while making it easy to overcome challenges caused by limited time and ability to travel.

Combining industry-leading content from USCC and CREF training and education resources -- such as conference talks, webinars, short classes and new longer advanced courses -- this new platform offers hundreds of digital coursework covering a wide range of business, science, management, safety, and technical topics which can be taken anytime, anywhere.

You can register here.

Want to know more about biowaste treatment in the US? Read our article!

