Most composting standards are tested in the lab. Composters, researchers and environmental organisations criticise the fact that the results don’t correlate to real-world composting conditions. To gain better knowledge about which and how products break down and disintegrate in composting facilities, the Compostable Field Testing Program (CFTP) – a non-profit international research platform that facilitates field testing across North America – was founded by industry experts and associations.



The Composting Consortium, a collaboration of industry partners managed by Closed Loop Partners, recently announced the launch of its Compostable Packaging Degradation Pilot. The project aims to improve available data on how certified, food-contact compostable foodware and packaging is currently breaking down at various types of composting facilities. Pilot development was informed by the expertise of the Consortium’s partners, including key industry collaborators such as the US Composting Council (USCC) and the Compost Research and Education Foundation (CREF), as well as the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), BioCycle, Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) and consumer and packaging brand companies. Data collected from this pilot will be donated to the CFTP.

Here CFTP Program Director Emily McGill talks about the field testing programme: