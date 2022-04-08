What is recycling in the 21st century?

What drives recycling? That was the question discussed in the curated session of the ISWA Working Group on Recycling and Waste Minimisation (WGRWM). Seven senior professionals who are working in and researching recycling and waste management shared their views and experiences on the state of the art in recycling in 2021.

This article outlines the main points of view expressed by the seven professionals and brings them together in a work stream and research agenda that the WGRWM will be pursuing in the coming two years.



What is recycling? What we know and what we don’t know

In essence, recycling refers to a series of activities and processes that result in the production of secondary materials of a quality that allows substitution of primary raw

materials. The feedstock for the production of secondary materials consists of discarded, littered or disposed products and packaging and anything else found in waste.



In most countries at most periods of time, the ‘default’ driver for recycling is the demand for recyclables under the influence of supply and demand dynamics of a commodity market. This driver is always present in the background, whether or not protection of public health and the environment are policy drivers or not.

Even demand-driven recycling doesn’t start at the gate of a recycling facility, but before. ‘Before’ has many levels:

at the time of production in the multiple phases of packaging in the use phase when and how the last user or their recycling or waste service provider decides to discard it.

Who ‘owns’ recycling and who owns the materials to be recycled?

In the USA and most other places in the world, outside of Europe, the private recycling sector (that is, companies whose main business is processing recyclable materials, excluding waste companies) is the major industrial and large-scale player. The geographic centre of this industry is in East Asia, according to a report by the Bureau of International Recycling: “Asia accounted for some 43% of world recovered fibre production, Europe approaching 27% and North America nearer 21%.”

In many countries and cities, the modernisation of the solid waste system has produced a national or regional solid waste law in which the ownership of waste is defined and allocated to specific stakeholders. This can help answer the question “who owns the materials?”, although it complicates the question of “who owns recycling?”. Some examples:

In many cities and countries, the owner of the materials is automatically the owner of the place or container in which they are found at a particular time. So, a waste company owns and is responsible for everything in its containers. Really? What if nuclear waste or a dead body is found in its containers? What if a diamond ring or a stolen artwork is discovered in a waste bin?



In high-income countries, where disposal gate fees are high and automated collection systems are expensive, the revenues from the sale of recycled materials never cover the costs of collecting them. The financial ‘win’ for governments and waste management companies is that well-run high-participation recycling diverts materials from disposal, and so reduces the overall cost of integrated waste management systems.