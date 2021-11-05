Waste and resource management can contribute to combatting climate change in at least four ways, so Prof Wilson. It is an important source of methane through the decomposition of organic materials in uncontrolled or controlled landfill sites and black carbon from the open burning of waste. But furthermore, it also has carbon benefits by enabling savings in other economic sectors, through recycling and recovery and waste prevention. So far, due to the IPCC's accounting conventions, 3-5% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) was attributed to the waste sector in 2010. “More than 90% of this contribution came from methane, which is just one of the four contributions enumerated above. But even there, the estimate is low. In the Global North, actions to collect and control methane emissions from landfill date back to the 1970s, well before the 1990 baseline date used for carbon accounting.”

“Taking figures for the UK as an example, the waste sector accounted for 90 million tonnes (Mt) CO₂eq in 1990, out of the UK total of 890Mt; which had reduced by 2010 to 41 Mt out of a total of 690 Mt; and by 2018 to 33 Mt out of a total of 530 Mt,” Wilson writes. “So by 2010, the waste sector's emissions had been reduced by 55% from their 1990 baseline; the sector's contribution to the total UK emissions had declined from 10% to 6%, and the sector had provided around 25% of the UK's total emissions cuts over 20 years.”

These levels of carbon mitigation were achieved not only by methane control and diverting wastes from landfills but also through recycling and diverting organic materials to composting and anaerobic digestion and avoiding food waste. David Wilson: "Using the UK as an example, a recent industry report suggests that sorting and recycling alone helped avoid 45 MtCO₂eq emissions in 2018, while a WRAP report shows that food waste accounts for 36 Mt. So, both the avoided emissions across the economy of producing virgin materials displaced by recycling and the carbon cost of producing food that we throw each exceed the 33 MT total emissions in 2018 from the end-of-pipe waste sector.”