Furthermore, the US EPA requirements for municipal solid waste landfills require remediation of methane concentrations above 500 ppm. To better monitor landfill gas emissions, the industry relies more and more on new aerial technologies such as satellites, manned aircraft, and other drone-based technologies. Among the latter is the SnifferDRONE system by environmental technology-enabled service firm Sniffer Robotics which just got approved by US EPA as the first drone-based solution for emissions monitoring.



“The SnifferDRONE's solution is unique in collecting air samples directly at the ground surface, measuring methane concentrations within collected air samples in parts per million (ppm) and correlating measurements to discrete latitude/longitude coordinates during flight,” explains Arthur Mohr, Sniffer Robotics' CEO. This data is then transformed into specific leak locations consistent with EPA regulations as actionable information. The data can also be transformed to estimate fugitive gas emissions and analyzed to understand site gas migration in conjunction with operational changes. According to Mohr, the drone can be operated by a pilot after minor training.



To adhere to EPA regulations, surface emissions monitoring for landfills must be performed along a serpentine path with no more than 30-meter spacing. The SnifferDRONE is flown along pre-programmed flight paths designed following the regulatory requirements. During the flight the pilot can deviate from the flight path to inspect indicative areas, then return to the pre-programmed flight path to complete the mission.

“The SnifferDRONE is able to detect methane leaks with a >90% accuracy within 35’ from the reported GPS coordinates,” points Mohr at the advantages of the system. “This is extremely important since these leaks need to be remediated – in the US within 30 days. Unlike other technologies we are able to precisely and accurately identify leaks and do so efficiently and more safely than having a technician who otherwise would be walking the landfill surface.”

As of now, the system is only available in the US, however later in 2023 the company intends to introduce it to the European market.