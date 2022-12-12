It’s been only a month since 112 world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh to take action to achieve the world’s climate goals. As we all know, the UN climate conference did not produce all the agreements and commitments many hoped for. But nevertheless, it is an opportunity to connect and network: “COP27 provides the ability to connect with global stakeholders in one place to discuss available solutions that can have an immediate impact in the fight against climate change”, says Rachel Barr, UBQ Materials VP of Sustainability. “The waste-to-materials sector, for example, can play a crucial role in helping countries who are committed to the Global Methane Pledge achieve a 30% reduction in methane by 2030.” UBQ diverts landfill waste, including all unrecyclable and organic materials, and converts it to a bio-based thermoplastic, replace oil-based plastics, wood and concrete in the production of durable products.



“By utilizing unrecyclable and organic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators as a feedstock for a new material that can replace plastic in durable products, we can reduce the use of fossil fuel-based raw materials while also minimizing methane formation from decomposing organic waste in landfills,” she adds.