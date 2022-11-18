112 world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt under the title "Together for Implementation" to discuss and negotiate how to further deliver on the global climate agenda and translate climate commitments into implementation.



On behalf of ISWA, together with ISWA President Carlos Da Silva Filho, I visited the COP27 circus. Unfortunately, we need a circus like this to solve the problems we caused ourselves, especially in the developed world. Let's not discuss the amount of private jets flying to Egypt or other factors not contributing to the climate crisis. I flew myself as well.

Representing the waste industry and ISWA I wondered if the COP27 is waste(d) or if our topic ‘sound and sustainable waste & resource management’ gets broader attention or a broader audience as it was/is underexposed until today at earlier COPs. Personally, I am hopeful about the future although the challenges remain enormous.

My optimism is related to one single quote. Valerie Hickey, Director of Environment, Natural Resources, and the Blue Economy at the Worldbank mentioned the following; “Proper waste management in the broadest sense drives solutions related to the planetary triple crisis we face, climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss…”

The quote was embraced and further clarified and illustrated in the same panel by Inger Anderson, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme.