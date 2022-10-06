The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Land and Emergency Management announced it has finalized the agency’s “EJ Action Plan: Building Up Environmental Justice in EPA’s Land Protection and Cleanup Programs” (EJ Action Plan).



The plan highlights projects, tools, and practices to be applied to the Superfund, Brownfields, Emergency Response, Solid Waste Management, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Corrective Action, and Underground Storage Tank programs. The plan aligns with President Biden’s commitment to elevate environmental justice to the highest levels of the federal government and advances the agency’s commitment to delivering justice and equity for all.

This comes shortly after the EPA announced the creation of a new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights. The Office of Land and Emergency Management will work with this new office to ensure that the relevant actions described in the EJ Action Plan adhere to the agency’s priority that entities receiving any federal financial assistance from EPA comply with the federal civil rights laws.