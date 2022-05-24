Heat recovery from Compost: A new green Energy Source

What possible revenues are there?

Every business model is unique, of course. But most of the more successful sites I see try to get more of their revenue from compost sales rather than their tipping fees for inbound materials. In terms of the heat, it is most cost-effective to use it immediately on site just because of laying that plumbing. We have examples of sites that are right next to another thermal energy user: a building that is on the adjacent property to a compost site could be able to use that thermal energy.



I would say the first benefit for most of our systems is the process efficiency. We are saving people labour, accelerating the process and operating more material on a smaller footprint, and then the heat recovery is another layer of value. With the colder northern sites, we are able to help people maintain wintertime operations by using this heat in the process. But then we also build facilities that have a bigger heating load, for their offices and shops and greenhouses, or drying product before they run it through a sifter in the spring.



There are different kinds of pinpoints for different customers that we try to direct their thermal energy for, as well as helping them make their composting process more efficient.



Is there a difference between the amount of heat in summer and in winter?

Yes, on some level there is less heat in the winter. Particularly through negative aeration, you could be pulling in 0°C air or colder on a cool day and that could mean the compost pile is not as hot. But if you build large compost piles that are three metres tall by four metres wide, they may be cold on the outer edge but they are self-insulated to some degree, so you still have that 65°C (150°F) in the core even with a pile that is covered in snow.



You can over-extract, absolutely. That is part of why we monitor the system for temperature and oxygen levels and flow rates. And if it appears that we are cooling off a pile, we slow down the fan speed or shorten the length of the aeration cycle.



How labour-intensive is it to maintain a facility?

Broadly speaking, it is less labour-intensive than turned windrows. A lot of our customers would originally be turning the windrows with a big payloader or other type of turning equipment, and then add our aeration system to speed up their process and reduce labour. That said, you still need a lot of labour for mixing and handling the materials. Sites are as small as a single operator with some of our farm sites, while some of our bigger facilities have 20 people. But this is for a number of tasks people do. Managing the system is like a batch process; an average retention time is four weeks. It depends on production goals and the size of the site, but controlling the settings is just a matter of looking at temperature and oxygen readings and maybe adjusting the fanpower or timer slightly.

Some of our customers hire us to do remote assistance. This means I can sit bundled up here in our job trailer and see what is going on in Michigan or Massachusetts or elsewhere in Vermont where we have clients. Some of the clients operate the system entirely on their own after we provide them with start-up support, while other sites continue to hire us every month to optimise their systems, so we have different ongoing support models.