One session at this year’s Ecomondo in Rimini is on waste as a resource. Yet very often, waste is not seen as such. What is necessary to achieve this change of perspective?

There are various obstacles to this change of perspective, including cultural, technological, economic, and regulatory ones. First of all, we need to be convinced that the "take - use – dispose” model is not sustainable, partly because, sooner or later, there will be a shortage of space for landfills, and partly because the continuous extraction of raw materials leads to a depletion of resources and could bring many production processes to a halt. The use of waste streams as secondary raw material can contribute to preventing such a problem and efficiently dispose of the generated stream. However, it is not always easy to assign value to residue or waste. Further, we are still missing techniques/processes that efficiently enable some waste to be recycled or converted into valuable products some ongoing applied research and technology transfer is mitigating such needs. Of course, significant investments in plants are also required: this must also, at least initially, be incentivised by public institutions so that a virtuous circuit can be set in motion, which can then be self-sustaining later, even in a context of private competition. Lastly, legislation should facilitate the implementation of innovative technical solutions as much as possible, quickly recognising, for example, the “end-of-waste” status of materials that are recovered at certain quality levels.

