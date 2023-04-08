Chemical recycling is not loved by everyone in the industry. Last year, the American Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) published a position paper, defining which technologies should be labelled as recycling, and which not. “As new recycling processes and technologies emerge to help address the increasing variety of plastics and plastics products in commerce, it is important to properly identify these processes and technologies and define them appropriately,” ISRI stated. “Plastics recycling is a series of activities that processes end-of-life plastic materials into marketable commodities that are subsequently consumed in lieu of virgin materials as feedstock in the manufacture of material products and not in the production of energy or fuels.

Non-mechanical processes that convert plastics at the end of life into recycled resins and monomers are recycling as they are producing materials to be ‘consumed in lieu of virgin materials as feedstock in the manufacture of material products and not in the production of energy or fuels.’

Non-mechanical processes that convert plastics at the end of life into petrochemical products that are fuels or used to make fuels do not meet ISRI’s above definition of plastics recycling and thus cannot be properly considered recycling."

Another frequent criticism is the high energy consumption and lack of maturity of the technologies. “All the various chemical recycling processes (dissolution, depolymerisation and thermal cracking / pyrolysis) show a much lower maturity (only a handful of industrial projects over the world) and have a severely worse GHG footprint,” Benoit Perreau explains. “By order of maturity, pyrolysis applied on ‘plastic to plastic’ today shows a GHG footprint higher than virgin, and a very poor material recycling yield (max. 30 to 40 per cent after vapocracking), which makes the promise of ‘infinite recycling’ an illusion. Dépolymerisation and Dissolution announce slightly better GHG footprint than virgin and very good yields.” He adds: “Mechanical recycling is and will remain the preferred recycling solution as it is by far the most efficient when applicable and has demonstrated itself to be the most beneficial to climate change mitigation.”