And in your specific case: what made you start doing research with the Zophobas morio?

We knew that small insect larvae such as wax worms (1.5 cm) can eat holes into plastic bags, so we speculated that the much larger superworms (>5 cm) are able to munch on plastic and might be able to eat even larger amounts of it.

The superworms were sceptical at first, but after 24 hours they started to explore and eat polystyrene. We didn’t give them any other choice; the polystyrene group had solely polystyrene and nothing else as their food source. In the future, we will explore other plastic types such as polyethylene as well.



How can enzymes break down plastic and what substances remain? How can they be used?

The encoded enzymes that we detected belong to the class of hydrolases. These enzymes catalyse the cleavage of a chemical bond using water and divide larger molecules in the process. In particular, we found homologues to two hydrolases, a lipase and a serine hydrolase. Both enzymes are likely to act on the carbonyl group in the polystyrene molecule, which has been introduced by chemical and mechanical forces such as the shredding and ingesting of polystyrene by the superworm. The result of this enzymatic degradation are styrene monomers which can be transported into bacterial cells and then further degraded to main bacterial metabolites – using two pathways under aerobic conditions, direct ring cleavage and vinyl side-chain oxygenation.



These metabolites can then be used by other microbes to produce chemical compounds of higher value, such as the bioplastics.

Can you describe your research and the results?

We divided superworms into three groups to rear them on their regular diet of wheat bran, on solely polystyrene, and the last group was on a diet without food.

Our major findings are that we:

confirmed that superworms can survive on a solely polystyrene diet, and even gain a small amount of weight – compared to the starvation control group – which suggests that the worms can gain energy from eating polystyrene. Two-thirds of the polystyrene-reared superworms even completed the entire life cycle, formed pupae and emerged as adult beetles. showed that the gut microbiome of the superworms changes on a polystyrene diet. We saw a loss of microbial diversity, suggesting that polystyrene is a poor diet for the worms. used a technique called metagenomics to recover all the encoded enzymes from the gut microbiome and found several potential polystyrene-degrading enzymes. This way, we could infer which enzymes and pathways are used by the microbes to degrade the polystyrene.

Can the superworm enzymes only break down polystyrene or also other plastics?

In our experiments, we only investigated polystyrene as worm feed. In the future, we will explore other plastic types such as polyethylene as well.