PureCycle Technologies and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges announced that PureCycle intends to build its first polypropylene (PP) recycling facility in Europe in the port's fast-growing NextGen District located in Belgium.



The new plant is expected to have an annual capacity of 59,000 metric tons, with opportunities to expand operations in the future since the 14-hectare plot can support up to four processing lines with an anticipated total capacity of approximately 240,000 metric tons per year (in total for all four processing lines). PureCycle is currently engaged in feedstock sourcing and financial planning with the intent to secure a final project timeline by mid-2023. Construction of the plant is expected to begin upon completion of the permitting process, which is currently anticipated in 2024.