What is the definition of mechanical recycling?

The Waste Framework Directive defines recycling as “any recovery operation by which waste materials are reprocessed into products, materials or substances, whether for the original or other purposes. It includes the reprocessing of organic material but does not include energy recovery and reprocessing into materials that are to be used as fuels or for backfilling operations.”

Under mechanical recycling, also referred to as physical recycling, this involves the processing of plastic materials without altering their chemical structure. Instead, they are subject to a series of steps that alter the physical form of the materials, like grinding and melting. These steps purify the material without breaking the polymeric chains.

Which technologies are used in mechanical recycling?

Mechanical recycling processes differ depending on which polymer is treated, the waste stream it comes from and the intended end application to be produced with the recycled materials obtained.



However, the most representative process includes technologies which firstly shred the input material into smaller fragments, called flakes. These fragments are then washed in designated tanks and during that same process the material is separated based on the distinguishable densities of different polymers.



Depending on the intended use, the washed flakes can be directly converted into new plastic products. Otherwise, the material is further processed via extruders, where material is melted, filtered and lastly granulated into pellets.

For high-quality end applications, recyclers will often include additional sorting steps in their facilities or introduce specific washing and decontamination conditions. The latter is important when recycled materials are used in products intended to come into contact with food.



Since when has plastic been recycled?

The plastics recycling sector has grown alongside the plastic industry. It started in the late 1980s as in-house, post-industrial (or pre-consumer) waste recycling. Shortly afterwards, the first recycling plants emerged to reprocess post-consumer waste, specifically PET bottles.

The technology that was used at that time did not allow for the use of recyclates in closed-loop applications. However, after two decades of research and innovation, technological upgrades allowed for high-quality recycling, enabling the use of recycled plastics even in food-grade applications. Since then, continuous innovation and improvements have led to increasing growth. Recycling technologies have enabled an effective substitution of virgin plastics in a vast array of products.

