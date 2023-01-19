MEPs agreed that EU exports of hazardous waste to non-OECD countries would be prohibited completely.

According to the revised text, exporting non-hazardous waste for recovery would be allowed only to those non-OECD countries that give their consent and demonstrate their ability to treat this waste sustainably. The Commission would draw up a list of such recipient countries, to be updated at least every year.

Regarding the much-discussed export of plastic waste, MEPs also want to ban plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries and to phase out its export to OECD countries within four years.

Furthermore, the European Parliament calls for the creation of an EU risk-based targeting mechanism to guide EU countries that carry out inspections to prevent and detect illegal shipments of waste.

This announcement follows the recent news regarding the proposed revisions to the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive. The EU plans to introduce new targets aimed at reducing packaging waste and boosting the use of recycled material.

Rapporteur Pernille Weiss (EPP, DK) said: “Our ambitious position in the coming negotiations with member states has just been endorsed by a broad majority in plenary. We must turn waste into resources in the common market, and thereby take better care of our environment and competitiveness. The new rules will also make it easier for us to combat waste crime inside and outside EU. And, with the export ban on plastic waste that we suggest, we are pushing for a much more innovative and circular economy wherever plastic is involved. That is a true win for the next generations.”

As a next step MEPs are now ready to start negotiations with EU member states.