In a report The price of plastic: ending the toll of plastic waste the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee the committee said that to ban the export of plastic waste is essential for the UK to do its part in fighting global plastic pollution.



The UK exports around 60% of the over 2.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste it creates. Most of the waste is shipped to Turkey. The committee heard alarming accounts of British plastic waste being dumped and burned in Turkey.

In light of these accounts, and the pervasive problem of plastic pollution contaminating the environment, the committee made various recommendations. In a first step towards a more circular economy for plastics, the committee recommends restricting the amount of plastic that can be exported from the UK, then banning exports completely. The committee also wants the government to step up the enforcement of existing rules to prevent criminal gangs from illegally exporting and dumping UK-produced waste. The report said waste crime had become a “low risk, high reward endeavour”.