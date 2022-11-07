Subrosa’s clients usually come to them with a concrete suspicion. With his 30-plus years of experience in waste management fraud, Martin then puts together a strategy: from investigators and audit teams to covert surveillance teams, covert cameras and drones. Whatever is needed.



“To clarify if any malpractice is taking place, I need three points,” he explains. “I call it my eternal triangle: I need to see what is in the vehicle when it comes on the weighbridge, what is booked on the weighbridge for that vehicle and what is being tipped.”



Rather than reacting to a tip-off or a suspicion, some of the company’s clients are becoming more proactive and put instant countermeasures into place to avoid fraudulent activity in the long run. “This also allows for better strategising,” Niall Burns says. “The industry is trying to clean up its act and they are putting pressure on the government to give them the powers to change things.” But at the same time, waste crime is on the rise. “Every single cost has gone up. Take building sites as an example: if builders struggling with the higher costs found a way of getting rid of their waste that is cheaper than normal, they’d probably do it,” he continues.



The security specialists have also seen an inordinate rise in diesel theft since the government practically abolished the lower-taxed rebated diesel, or red diesel, in April, also driven by the extremely high fuel prices. Red diesel is just like standard or white diesel but is dyed red to make it easily identifiable. It is forbidden to use it on public roads. But with only white diesel in use now, “people were filling their cars up as if it was on the forecourt,” Niall Burns says. “We’ve had sites with 20,000 litres of diesel gone missing.” So Subrosa designed a fuel theft mitigation system to prevent this fuel being stolen.

With the rise in waste crime, Subrosa is seeing an uplift in enquiries from companies that want reputational transparency of their processes and procedures and to be part of the solution rather than the cause of the problem.