Pollution offences very often are characterised as low-risk, high-profit. Authorities have to face many hurdles when policing such crimes. Cooperation gaps between police and environmental regulatory authorities as well as a lack of specialized training, the low prioritization of pollution enforcement in many countries and legal obstacles when pollution crime is not one of the predicate, or ‘serious’, offences that can be prosecuted under organized crime laws pose real challenges for law enforcement. Also these crimes often unfold over several years and rarely lead to charges related to organized crime, only to environmental or fraud-related offenses. The penalties for these are significantly lower than those related to organized crime, said The Basel Action Network in a statement.



The INTERPOL report recommends integrating the tools and techniques used against organized and financial crime in the investigation of pollution crime. According to the experts this could be done through multi-disciplinary training of investigators or establishing permanent multi-agency task forces.



Systematic data collection and analysis on the companies and criminal networks charged with pollution crime are also necessary in order to conduct intelligence-led operations, focusing on high-value targets.

