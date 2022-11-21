Recycling of plastics is not only crucial for climate neutrality, it also conserves valuable resources and the environment. Many sectors of the plastics industry are consequently undergoing a transition. The aim is to increase the recycling rate and use the advantages of plastic in such a way that no damage is caused to the environment. “We’re seeing an increasing demand for high-quality plastic recyclates,” says Martina Schmidt, head of the Recycling and Waste Division at Vecoplan AG. “Many manufacturers are introducing closed cycles because it gives them direct control.” Vecoplan is one of the leading suppliers of machinery and equipment for processing primary and secondary raw materials for thermal and material recycling. For years, it has been a successful and reliable partner to the recycling industry. Now, in a further contribution to closed-loop recycling, the system provider is offering additional processing options. “Plastics recycling at a suitable level of cleanliness is becoming increasingly important,” says Schmidt. “By offering this to our customers, we can give them even greater support. At the end of the process chain they get a material that is ready for the extruder.”

At its new technology centre in Neunkhausen, Vecoplan has installed a demonstration and test facility called the Cleanikum, which covers some 600 square metres. Together with Vecoplan’s experts, customers can run cleaning tests with film waste and thin-walled hard plastics made from polyolefins like LDPE, HDPE and PP. The facility, which features a new combination of machines for cleaning plastic, processes it to yield high-quality extrudable flakes that can find use in the manufacture of consumer goods, packaging and cosmetics. “Our approach is purposely different from conventional solutions,” says Martina Schmidt. “Our developers have optimised the processing method to provide better cleaning quality while reducing energy and water consumption.” Vecoplan’s engineers worked closely with a network of experts to achieve this practical solution.