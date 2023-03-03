STADLER is well aware of the critical importance of timely commissioning, as Carlos Manchado Atienza, International Sales Director at STADLER, explains: "The implications of a delay for our customer are serious: we are talking about losses in the thousands of Euros for non-recovered material and fixed costs already contracted – and this is without taking into consideration landfill costs". Ventura Montes, Catalonia Waste Treatment Plant Manager at PreZero Spain, adds: "For a packaging plant, we could be looking at a monthly cost of around €350,000 for alternative waste treatment and around €400,000 in lost opportunities. For a larger facility, such as a municipal waste treatment centre, it could be around €350,000 per month in fixed costs and around €2 million in lost sales."

"That is why we take our work schedule very seriously," says Carlos Manchado Atienza. "STADLER is recognised not only for the quality of our products and our expertise, but also for our seriousness in starting up and our punctuality in completing projects". Ventura Montes agrees: One of STADLER’s strengths is that not only do they always deliver on the agreed date, but usually they are even a few days early. Every time we contracted STADLER for the construction or upgrade of plants, commissioning has always been on time and very few adjustments were required after installation".