Even before the pandemic hit, a market study on the global robotic waste-sorting system market expected a compound annual growth rate of almost 20% between 2021 and 2026. But now, growth has actually accelerated. Labour constraints and the need for higher efficiency have prompted the recycling industry to adapt to new technologies. “The pandemic forced many recycling businesses to suspend operations due to concerns for worker safety, while simultaneously increasing demand for high-quality recycled feedstock to overcome supply chain interruptions and shifts in raw material availability,” says Amanda Marrs, Senior Director of Product for US-based AMP Robotics. As a result, the demand for their technology increased rapidly among both new and existing customers. “As a demonstration of the pace of adoption, we installed our first robot in late 2016, and today, our fleet of approximately 275 robots is distributed across three continents,” she continues. AMP Robotics extended their partnership with Evergreen, one of North America’s three largest producers of food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), as well as with their largest customer Waste Connections. The latter has booked or deployed 50 of AMP’s systems on plastic, fibre and residue lines since late 2020, becoming the largest operator of AI-guided robotics in the industry.

Victor Dewulf, CEO of British AI specialist Recycleye, also sees an increase in the market: “Demand and acceptance for AI-powered recycling technology is growing. Now is the right time to invest; with both the rising price of recyclates and the continued shortage of labour creating a compelling case for change, automated sorting will be a key driver of successful MRFs.”