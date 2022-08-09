Wood is especially popular these days – as a building material but also for the production of furniture. But new wood is increasingly difficult to come by.



The reasons for the situation on the timber market are manifold. One is the Russian-Ukrainian war, but even before that the situation on the timber market was extremely tense. Due to the global construction boom, China and the USA were among the countries to launch far-reaching economic stimulus programmes, and thanks to a growing interest in DIY also caused by the pandemic, the demand for wood surged to new heights in 2020 and 2021. As did the prices.

Extreme forest damage caused by drought, storms, forest fires and pest infestations such as the bark beetle are exacerbating the timber shortage problem.

In connection with the war in Ukraine, there are also different reasons for delivery bottlenecks such as the reciprocal sanctions between Russia and the EU. European market participants are not allowed to make purchases from Russian individuals and companies that are on the European sanctions list. Russia, for its part, had already imposed an export ban on softwood logs in 2021, which has now been extended to veneers and hardwood logs.

The EU has also imposed trade restrictions on Belarus, including on timber products. A lot of sawn softwood, wood for packaging purposes and pallets come from there.