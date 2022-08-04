You mentioned chemical recycling. Do you see a future for that as well, for different materials?

I think if we want to reach those targets that, for example, were set here in the EU on recycling, there is no way around chemical recycling. But it's in addition to mechanical recycling, and it shouldn't be instead of it. We need to be very careful that the different actors don't run for the same material.



For certain fractions, it's proven that mechanical recycling works. I think we should continue with that. And then there are other fractions where it's difficult to do the mechanical recycling, but we know that chemical recycling is working. At a higher cost because of the higher energy demand and because it's more complicated. But of course, you get the virgin-like quality out of it and you don't lose materials. So, I think you need to make sure that the players out in the market agree: We will take care of that. You take care of that and let's not start fighting about the same material. Of course, there will always be some gray areas, but we should try to make that gray as small as possible.

Is there a way of not only collaboration but also coordination within the industry to share ideas?

I would for sure wish for it, and I think it also makes sense. We see some tendencies that waste management companies are talking with the chemical companies and with companies like us, who are more on the supplier side. That has definitely changed over the last three or four years. Previously it was a little bit black and white. The brands didn't care to talk with us because they didn't see the use of it. Now they understand that we need to look at the whole value chain from production to recycling and everything in between. But it's still kind of an issue of one association. But there are much more talks than just at an exhibition like IFAT in Munich. We are meeting a lot of these companies and we try to also make waste management companies, recyclers, and brands start talking with each other. I think there are business opportunities for many and will continue to be.

Do you also see a shift within the population in the perception of the waste industry?

Absolutely. I've been in the industry for 24 years. If I met somebody 24 years ago and I said "I'm working for recycling and doing this and that", people said, "Okay, yes. So did you watch the football game yesterday?" And now people are saying, "Oh, really interesting. Tell me about it."



I think this has a lot to do with the plastic issue and the whales with the plastic in their stomach and everything else. It's much higher on the agenda for everybody, at least in our part of the world. But if we look to, for example, in Asia, where a lot of the plastic pollution is coming from, many people have one main goal when they wake up in the morning and that's to get food on the table. They don't care about recycling and we wouldn't either. That's just the situation we are in.



Some people of course make a living from collecting waste. I think there is a link between those scavengers, as they are called, and telling them that they can earn a living and do something good.