Interview with Tom Eng, SVP and Head of TOMRA Recycling : "Recycling technolgy is constantly evolving"

Aug 4, 2022
Reading time: about 7 minutes
TOMRAs Tom Eng talks with Waste Management World about the most challenging materials for recyclers, advanced sorting systems, and the importance of legal regulations.
TOMRA Tom Eng SVP and Head of TOMRA Recycling
© TOMRA

Active membership needed

Register now and become a WEKA PRIME member

Mockup von Multi-Channel Devices
© TOMRA
WEKA PRIME
  • Rankings & analyzes from all industries
  • All WEKA PRIME content of 12 online-magazines
  • 1 E-Paper annual subscription of your choice
  • E-Paper in your inbox a week earlier
  • Free of charge for the first 30 days!
€ 39,- annual
Post Date
Aug 4, 2022
Last Update
Aug 4, 2022
Helena Nageler-Petritz