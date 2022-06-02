PPE waste: The problem with throwaway protection

Hard to recycle



“Single-use personal protective equipment is hard to recycle due to process constraints such as energy intensiveness, labour intensiveness, separation problems and material properties/modifications because of the required thermal treatment that reduces the recycled material’s durability and integrity,” explains Dr Aimaro Sanna, assistant professor in chemical and process engineering at Heriot-Watt University and an expert in thermochemical conversion of biomass and waste material. “This makes recycling results more costly than the resulting materials are worth. Moreover, potential contamination is an issue which is difficult to address when recycling PPE.”

Pyrolysis is therefore a promising technology for PPE from healthcare facilities too, since the contaminants do not withstand high temperatures. “In the process, dehydration, depolymerisation and fragmentation of the PPE produces volatile components, which are mostly quenched to produce liquid hydrocarbons (yield >90wt%),” the expert says. “The process under development at Heriot-Watt University takes advantage of heterogeneous catalysts to lower the operating temperature as well as enhance the quality of the recovered hydrocarbons by narrowing the carbon number range of the liquid product.”

The main product of the pyrolysis process (oil) can then enter the petrochemical industry as an intermediate product for fuels, monomers and other added value products, serving the purpose of a circular economy.

Another advantage of pyrolysis is that it can process mixed plastics. “Although some sorting is still required (e.g. metal separation), it is not as labour intensive as for recycling,” Dr Sanna explains.

After proving the technology at laboratory scale, Sanna and his team are now working in collaboration with Globus Group to assess the company’s specific waste material and technical and non-technical issues to prove viability and scalability. Aimaro Sanna: “Many countries have been unable to process their plastic waste PPE properly. Our groundbreaking research aims to address these challenges, providing an exemplary technique for application globally.”