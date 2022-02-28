The conversation with Nathalie van de Poel starts as so many do nowadays: “Hello? Can you hear me?” After we managed to adjust our microphones and cameras – how is it that even after what feels like 200,000 video calls, there are still these technical hiccups? – we are ready to dive into Nathalie’s impressive career.



It all began in the conventional way, with a business administration degree specialising in foreign languages at De Haagse Hogeschool in The Hague. Always drawn to technically oriented companies focused on sustainability, Nathalie started working as a junior purchaser at high-tech company Priva after graduating.



Missing the commercial aspect, she found – quite by chance – a job as a trader at the Dutch steel mill Nedstaal, where she soon became responsible for the purchasing department. This was definitely a male-dominated environment. “I went to international fairs and there were around 1,200 men and maybe 200 women, with only me and maybe two other female buyers,” Nathalie van de Poel remembers. But the petite entrepreneur was not to be cowed. “In the beginning they would try to poke you. You need to stand strong and rely on your knowledge. When they see you know what you’re talking about, you gain their respect very fast.” Which seems essential in a relationship-driven business. “People need to have faith in you to give you the deals,” the 39 year old says. And evidently, she not only had the respect but also the deals to make her successful.