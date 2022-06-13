Polystyrene Recycling: Difficult but not impossible

What about polystyrene?

While polypropylene (PP) accounts for the largest share of plastic produced, closely followed by polyethylene (PE), polystyrene is a relatively small fish for the recycling industry to fry (see graphic Grafik EU 27.3 plastic demand by polymer types). And not only that – the fact that it very often has a high level of contamination makes it hard to recycle, as Tim Stedman, CEO of advanced recycling company Agilyx, says: “Polystyrene is oftentimes found in food contact applications and is viewed by many as ‘unrecyclable’ because it can be very dirty and contaminated and would potentially require a significant amount of pretreatment for many recycling systems.” But the addition of other materials also influences recyclability, as Sander van Donk, Head of Global Technology Business at Sulzer Chemtech, explains: “For example, PS that is used by consumers often contains additives to modify the properties of the polymers or to make it more flame retardant and these must often be removed from the material since they can no longer be used for new products. This step is the most challenging”



