Mixed-in materials make polystyrene hard to recycle

It is not necessarily the quality of the PS that makes it hard to recycle, but what other materials are mixed in with the PS. For example, PS that is used by consumers often contains additives to modify the properties of the polymers or to make it more flame retardant and these must often be removed from the material since they can no longer be used for new products. This step is the most challenging.

What technologies exist to recycle PS? Can recycled PS be used for the same purposes as virgin material (e.g. food containers)?

In general, there are three types of recycling processes for PS: mechanical, solvent-based and chemical technologies. Mechanical processes sort pieces of plastic according to the type of plastic. The sorted plastics are then remelted and usually blended with virgin materials to make new products. In solvent-based processes, the PS is dissolved in a solvent for separation and then recovered from the solvent. This allows a better purification of PS waste materials as compared to a mechanical process.

To achieve the highest PS qualities, however, the material needs to be broken down to its initial building blocks, styrene monomer, in a chemical depolymerisation process. After purification, the recycled styrene monomer can then be used to make new PS. Only with this approach can recycled PS be made that can be re-used for food-grade applications and therefore this approach is fully circular.

