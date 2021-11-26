Scandinavia is amongst the leading players in the innovation of new technologies in metal recycling. The Norwegian company TOMRA, for example, has specialized in the recycling of aluminum scrap. The importance of this raw material was emphasized by the Covid-pandemic, when aluminum became a scarce resource all over the world. As a result, aluminum producers are becoming increasingly reliant on high-quality recycled material. And that's where TOMRA promises to deliver with its X-TRACT series.

The system uses an electrical X-ray source that generates broadband radiation. This radiation penetrates the material and strikes an X-ray camera that uses two independent sensor lines with different spectral sensitivities. In this way, the atomic density of the materials can be identified. This technology contributes to a reduction in the purchase costs of the raw material, since, on the one hand, the materials no longer have to have an overly strict composition and, on the other hand, less material than usual is processed. As a result, scrap can be purchased at a lower price with a lower quality and then cleaned.

Its German-based daughter company TOMRA-Sorting in 2018 introduced a new laser object detection (LOD) system for its “AutoSort” and “Finder” product line, increasing the detection accuracy of existing equipment by an additional four percent. Among other applications LOD also has been designed to separate black rubber, glass and plastic material from nonferrous zorba and zurik products, allowing to turn these commodities into more valuable revenue streams while reducing the number of manual pickers.