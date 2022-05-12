Brantner takes gold thanks to artificial intelligence

Brantner Green Solutions won the award in the category "Innovation" category at the DIGITAL IMPULS AWARD, which honours Austria's best digitalisation projects. Brantner won with its successful digitalisation solution "Hawkeye" for improving the purity of organic waste.

An upgrade for organic waste

Brantner's composting plant in Krems-Gneixendorf, the "Erdenreich", recycles the population's organic waste in a sensible way. This is because premium soils and composts can be produced from high-quality organic waste. In most cases, impurities reduce the quality of the collected waste and have to be sorted out before further processing. Existing technical solutions to this challenge were expensive and mostly unsatisfactory. Brantner needed a system that would assess the quality of the bulk waste. This was the starting signal for the development of the Hawkeye project, which is based on artificial intelligence - Brantner AI.

Data recognition and evaluation in no time at all

The development of a completely new type of neural network and the prototype for the Brantner trucks turned out to be particularly challenging. On the one hand, interfering substances had to be detected and on the other hand, the collected data had to be mapped. Brantner Digital Solutions developed powerful backends as well as data pipelines and a data warehouse capable of evaluating the live analyses of the data. From the detection of an interfering substance to the evaluation of the data, the AI needs a record-breaking 0.02 seconds, which is seven times faster than the blink of an eye.

The technology, which is already market-ready and used by companies, can be integrated wherever a deviation from the desired standard needs to be detected, such as in the evaluation of pallets.

