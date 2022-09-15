Is the industry willing to adapt to new technologies?

The recycling industry is adapting to new technologies because of labor constraints and needed efficiencies. The COVID-19 pandemic provides a recent case study. The pandemic forced many recycling businesses to suspend operations due to concerns for worker safety, while simultaneously increasing demand for high-quality recycled feedstock to overcome supply chain interruptions and shifts in raw material availability. These effects accelerated demand for and adoption of our technology, both among new and existing customers. As a demonstration of the pace of adoption, we installed our first robot in late 2016, and today, our fleet of approximately 275 robots is distributed across three continents.



In the last year, we’ve extended our partnership with Evergreen, one of North America’s three largest producers of food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Evergreen, which has grown through acquisitions to four locations across North America from its original facility in Clyde, Ohio, now has 15 of our robots installed or planned across three facilities.

AMP’s technology identifies and sorts green and clear PET from post-consumer bales of plastic soft drink bottles at speeds up to three times faster and at a higher accuracy than manual sorters can achieve. Evergreen then recycles the material into reusable flakes or pellets, which it sells to end markets as feedstock for new containers and packaging. With AMP’s robots focused on refining the quality of material, separating plastics more precisely by color, Evergreen has seen a notable improvement in purity along with pick rates of up to 120 bottles per minute—an increase of up to 200%. The robots are removing up to 90% of contamination, on average, across different lines at Evergreen’s Clyde facility.

We also expanded our partnership with Waste Connections, our largest customer. Since late 2020, Waste Connections has booked or deployed 50 of AMP’s systems on plastic, fiber, and residue lines, becoming the largest operator of AI-guided robotics in the industry. Waste Connections cites the robots’ reliability and the quality of the end product they ensure as reasons for the ongoing partnership with AMP.

Will there be more digitization and AI in recycling technology in the future?

The digitization of scrap objects in the MRF opens up many potential applications. The first two that are deployed into MRFs today are robotic sorting and the descriptive and diagnostic analytics provided by standalone sensors. As the sensors become distributed throughout a MRF, we’re able to help the MRF become a more data-driven facility to reduce costs and increase revenue. Currently, the MRF is a centralized material hub, but the proliferation of these sensors begins to transform MRFs into information hubs.

Data capture in MRFs can also influence the design of new facilities. For example, AMP’s application of AI for material identification and advanced automation has matured to the point where it’s become viable to develop high-diversion secondary sortation facilities that are economical to deploy and sustain nationally. Through our secondary sortation model, AMP recovers mixed paper, metals, and a portfolio of #1-#7 plastics in a variety of form factors and attributes with high precision and purity, with a special focus on plastic blends uniquely enabled by AI. We resell these commodities, including bespoke chemical and polymer blends needed by processors and manufacturers, to end-market buyers. This secondary sortation model is helping to address the millions of tons of recyclables and billions of dollars worth of material feedstock lost to landfill despite the demand for high-quality recycled content from consumer packaged goods companies and brand owners

Where do you see the biggest market growth?

Demand for robotics to retrofit existing recycling infrastructure continues to thrive; among historic demand for recycled commodities of all types, the industry needs capacity to meet the 2025 goals of consumer packaged goods companies that have committed to the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

We see growth in a number areas, from the breadth and precision of our material characterization capabilities, to new sortation verticals, like e-scrap, construction and demolition debris, and organics, to increasing use of data to improve recycling operations and help achieve sustainability targets.