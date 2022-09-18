How important is digitization and artificial intelligence in the recycling process?

Digitization and AI are ground-breaking when applied to waste management as part of the recycling process, and there is no doubt that they will need to play a key role in the achievement of a truly circular economy. They enable tracking and measurement of material recycling, ensuring quality is maintained and allowing commercial and technical decisions that support plant optimum efficiency. Additionally, the data and insights that artificial intelligence provides, such as real-time compositional analysis and monitoring of AI-sorted materials through client dashboards, aid MRF managers in better understanding their processes and making business and strategic decisions on waste sorting.

What processes are best suited for smart solutions?

Quality assurance, throughout the journey of the waste stream, and quality control are two processes well-suited to automation. It is possible for an MRF to save millions of euros by automating the manual QC process. Knowing the full details of the composition of the materials entering and leaving a facility ultimately provides the plant manager with the opportunity to boost profitability and ensure correct levels of purity are maintained.