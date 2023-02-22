Neste, Uponor, Wastewise and Borealis have successfully produced cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) pipes using chemically recycled post-industrial plastic waste feedstock from PEXpipe production using an ISCC PLUS certified mass balance approach. The partner companies believe that this project is one of the first implementations of chemical recycling of PEX.



PEX pipes are an important contribution to energy-efficient heating and safe plumbing due to their robustness, temperature resistance and longevity, but the interconnected polymer chains make them almost impossible to recycle using conventional recycling technologies. The project demonstrates that chemical recycling can close the loop on hard-to-recycle plastic waste, transforming it into high quality polymer feedstock and enabling the subsequent manufacture of products with the same quality and properties as in their previous life.