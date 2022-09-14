Directly related to daily human activities, the generation of solid waste has been increasing worldwide, especially in developing regions, where there is a pressing need for investments to promote the replacement of a linear and generally inadequate waste management system with a system in which the appropriate infrastructures are in place and supported by the principles of circularity.

Inadequate waste management poses a direct threat to the environment, to biodiversity and to human health, both locally and globally, affecting billions of people. To reverse this situation, which is still present in many parts of the world, it is urgent to establish a governance model in waste management, based on a holistic and stepped approach, which should lead to an integrated planning that establishes guidelines to enable an increase in coverage of waste collection and treatment, combined with useful applications for the recovery of materials.The eradication of all inappropriate disposal sites (open dumpsites and uncontrolled landfills) and an end to open burning, with the consequent implementation of adequate treatment infrastructures, which include engineered sanitary landfills and well-functioning biological and thermal treatment units, should be priority zero, since this is the only way to ensure the protection of human health and the environment.