This makes one thing clear: for it to really work and to facilitate waste sorting big time, the packaging industry must also be on board. Ideally, consumers only need to look at the symbol on the packaging to know how to dispose of it. For that reason, the project partners approach packaging producers and others such as housing companies and food and grocery trade companies. “A lot are very interested, which is good. But of course, it takes quite some time to change the production of packaging,” Anna-Carin Gripwall explains and points to companies like Tetra Pak, that support the project: “On basis of previous experience from design changes this will most likely take 2-3 years to implement”, says Helena Lindh, Market Sustainability Expert at Tetra Pak. The company is in dialogue with its customers promoting the use of these symbols on the packages. “Our vision is a world where all beverage cartons are recycled, and we see that clear and uniform communication guiding consumers on how to correctly sort packaging is highly valuable in this journey”, she explains the packaging company’s commitment to the project. “I believe that a uniform European or even Global system would make it easier not only for consumers but also for producers.”



In talking to the industry, Anna-Carin Gripwall noticed a surprising side effect: packaging producers don’t like to label their products as residual waste. To avoid being branded as unsustainable, they turn to more eco-friendly solutions and develop more sustainable packaging.



Another aspect of the project is a legal platform to establish clear rules for all interested parties. For this, DAF, Samband, KIVO and Avfall Sverige are in the process of establishing an association – Eupicto. This platform enables the participating countries to administer, develop and manage the common system.