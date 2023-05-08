But the EU wants to go even further. In the European Green Deal and subsequently, in the new Circular Economy Action Plan, the European Commission has committed itself to some very ambitious targets. For example, to develop requirements that will ensure that all packaging in the EU market is reusable or recyclable in an economically sound manner by 2030. The Commission has therefore chosen to revise the current PPWD. To start, the Commission has decided that a regulation and not a directive would be the best way to address the legislative challenges. The difference it easily explained: A directive defines objectives to be achieved by EU Member States and allows flexibility in the way these objectives are achieved, while a regulation is directly applicable and mandatory in its entirety and aims to achieve uniformity in the application of EU law across the EU.



Until February 1st the proposal was open for public discussion. It has then been sent to the European Parliament and the Council for consideration. The next steps in the legislative process are underway. Due to the complexity of the dossier, the legislative work of the co-legislators is expected to be rather lengthy and may even take more than a year to complete.

The Commission identified three highly interlinked problems that are hindering the circularity of packaging:

L ow levels of packaging recyclability

High and growing level of packaging waste

Low levels of uptake of recycled content

Therefore, the proposal introduces a number of new rules for packaging marketed in the EU, addressing in particular its:

Recyclability

Reusability

Size

Uptake of recycled content

"Each day we produce half a kilogram of packaging waste per person. With the new rules we propose crucial steps to make sustainable packaging the norm in the EU," said Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries. "We will create the right conditions for the circular economy principles - reduce, reuse, recycle - to work. More sustainable packaging and bioplastics are about new business opportunities in the green and digital transition, about innovation and new skills, local jobs and savings for consumers.

The proposal will also end confusion about which packaging belongs in which recycling bin. All packaging will carry a label indicating what it is made of and where it should go in the waste stream. The same labels will be placed on waste collection containers. The same symbols will be used throughout the EU.

For further reading go to our article on the harmonised bin symbols!