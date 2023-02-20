When we started to develop a new concept for a study tour on separate collection and recycling in Austria in 2013, we specifically wanted to focus on practical implementation, away from pure theory taught in the lecture hall to a tour that leads from one plant to the next and where you can see how separate collection, sorting and recycling are directly implemented in practice. The study tour also gives participants the opportunity to speak to experts who are deeply involved in everyday work with different kinds of waste streams.



The study tour will show how waste professionals in Austria deal with the challenges of a modern circular economy. What’s important is real feasibility, in both technical and economic terms. Therefore, in addition to public facilities of cities and municipalities, the technical tours will primarily visit privately managed companies that are in active economic competition.